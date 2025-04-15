Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 448,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 944,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.1 %

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Shares of SBGSY opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Featured Articles

