Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading 29.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) were up 29.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.38 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15). Approximately 10,537,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,073% from the average daily volume of 897,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

