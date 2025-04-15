Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $278.84 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.43.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.82.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

