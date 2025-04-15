Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares in the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $22,333,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 665,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,599,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.