Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 912 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 29,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

