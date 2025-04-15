Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $450,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

DSM stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

