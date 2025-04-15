Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

