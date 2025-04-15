Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $791.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

