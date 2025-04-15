SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,147,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.29.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $596.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $641.47 and its 200 day moving average is $738.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

