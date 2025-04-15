SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,540 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,700,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 157,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TAXF stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.