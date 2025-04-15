SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,273 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

