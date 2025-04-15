SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $725,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

UAPR stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $31.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

