SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $166.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,460,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,606,935.93. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,607 shares of company stock worth $280,762,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

