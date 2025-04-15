SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $694.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

