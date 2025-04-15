SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,415,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 74,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 465,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $863.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

