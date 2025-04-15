SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,008 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $568,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after buying an additional 1,680,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

