SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSEW stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.03. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

