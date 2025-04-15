Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $500,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,256,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 244,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 176,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

