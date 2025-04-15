Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,140 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Shopify by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

