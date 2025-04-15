Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $474.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

