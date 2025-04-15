Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,976,000 after acquiring an additional 224,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

