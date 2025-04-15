Rossby Financial LCC Takes $425,000 Position in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Rossby Financial LCC owned about 0.24% of NeoVolta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOV. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoVolta during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in NeoVolta during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoVolta by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NeoVolta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,527,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoVolta in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

NeoVolta Stock Up 0.5 %

NEOV opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of -0.82. NeoVolta Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta ( NASDAQ:NEOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a negative net margin of 128.91%.

(Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.