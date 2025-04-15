Rossby Financial LCC Invests $479,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,476,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after buying an additional 223,087 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,518,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $408.39 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

