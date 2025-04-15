Rossby Financial LCC Invests $433,000 in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Rossby Financial LCC owned 0.17% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period.

SGDM opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.90. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

