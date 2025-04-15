Rossby Financial LCC Invests $420,000 in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $523,981,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Strategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $81,783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 10,398.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 222,109 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $311.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.