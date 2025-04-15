Rossby Financial LCC Buys Shares of 24,000 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $3,482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 323,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 101.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

