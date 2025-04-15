Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80,566 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 978,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYCEY. Citigroup cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.91.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

