Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. 1,434,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,486.34. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,905 shares of company stock worth $6,638,056 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

