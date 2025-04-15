Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of RCKHF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

