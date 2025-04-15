Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of RCKHF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
About Rockhopper Exploration
