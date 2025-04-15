Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of Group 1 Automotive worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GPI opened at $398.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.00. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.31 and a 1 year high of $494.48.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.