Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $305.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $350.23. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.15.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

