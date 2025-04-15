Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $56.93 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,035,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 339,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,275,000 after buying an additional 255,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after buying an additional 1,263,203 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

