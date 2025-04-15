Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.51% of Rimini Street worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rimini Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $294.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 83.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

