Reviewing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and OppFi”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $151.27 million 5.64 -$25.78 million ($0.12) -19.33 OppFi $525.96 million 1.39 -$1.00 million $0.21 40.30

Analyst Recommendations

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cipher Mining and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 10 2 3.08 OppFi 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 250.22%. OppFi has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than OppFi.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -33.39% -8.29% -7.29% OppFi 1.40% 35.04% 12.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OppFi beats Cipher Mining on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

