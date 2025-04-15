Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – April 13th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Booking, McDonald’s, Uber Technologies, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies operating within the restaurant sector. Investors who purchase these stocks gain partial ownership of these companies and can potentially profit from their growth and success, although they also face market risks inherent to the fluctuating nature of the restaurant industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,432,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,525,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $8.14 on Friday, reaching $523.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.50 and its 200 day moving average is $475.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,983,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,331,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $307.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $91.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,586.53. 304,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,715.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,766.03. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.84. 4,439,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,265,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,344,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

NYSE:CMG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.73. 14,462,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,423,650. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Read More