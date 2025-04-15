Restaurant Stocks To Watch Today – April 12th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Booking, and McDonald’s are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of companies that operate within the restaurant industry, including fast-food chains, casual dining chains, and fine dining establishments. These stocks allow investors to gain partial ownership of a restaurant company and share in its profits and losses, with their values influenced by factors such as market trends, consumer spending, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $107.89. 40,432,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,525,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.95. 6,222,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,050. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.83.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,983,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,331,502. The firm has a market cap of $307.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $91.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,586.53. The company had a trading volume of 304,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,358. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,715.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,766.03. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

MCD stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.84. 4,439,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

