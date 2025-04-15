Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 15th (ADM, AGI, ALV, BAM, CHD, DD, DSCV, EPD, ESI, EXE)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 15th:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 600 ($7.91) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 690 ($9.10).

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $122.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $675.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $775.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $119.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $138.00 price target on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rotork (LON:ROR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 370 ($4.88) price target on the stock.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $116.00.

