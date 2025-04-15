Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 4.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 492,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 866,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Replimune Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $593.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

