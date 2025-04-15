Rep. Susie Lee Sells Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Century Casinos stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.
Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.
Century Casinos Price Performance
Shares of CNTY opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.51. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Representative Lee
Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
