Rep. Susie Lee Sells Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Century Casinos stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of CNTY opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.51. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CNTY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.