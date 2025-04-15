Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Acquires Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

AMD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,622,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,305,166. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

