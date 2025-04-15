Rep. Kelly Morrison Sells Off Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Diageo stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 2” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.29. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 8.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

