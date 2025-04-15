Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Western Digital stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Western Digital Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

