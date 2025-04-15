Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Vicor stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Vicor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.75. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,264 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $17,787,000. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $9,181,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $7,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $213,744.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,942. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,642 shares of company stock worth $716,070 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

