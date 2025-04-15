Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in United Community Banks stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

United Community Banks Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of UCB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

