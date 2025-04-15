Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in IDEXX Laboratories stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $404.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $548.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.