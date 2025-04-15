Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cboe Global Markets stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $216.77. The stock had a trading volume of 89,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $234.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,628,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after buying an additional 5,193,339 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,566,000 after acquiring an additional 126,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,994,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,571,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

