Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Akamai Technologies stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,783. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 37,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,235 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.55.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

