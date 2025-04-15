RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Insider Ramtin Agah Acquires 20,000 Shares

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) insider Ramtin Agah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,098,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,768. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ramtin Agah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Ramtin Agah bought 26,000 shares of RenovoRx stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $21,840.00.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RNXT opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. RenovoRx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Analysts forecast that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenovoRx by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

