Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $98,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 676.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after buying an additional 659,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,014,000 after buying an additional 555,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.07.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

