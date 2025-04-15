Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,411 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 2.3% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.27.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

